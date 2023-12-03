Holland (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
The safety suffered the injury during the Dolphins' Black Friday win over the Jets, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, returned as a limited participant Friday and was listed as questionable. Holland has 70 tackles, four passes defensed, an interception and three forced fumbles in 2023. Elijah Campbell is in line to replace him.
