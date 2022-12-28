Holland recorded eight tackles in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.
Holland paced Miami with eight stops in Week 16 against Green Bay, while he was also the only player on the Dolphins to play every single defensive snap in the contest. The second-year pro is in line to continue operating as an every-down safety come New Year's Day versus New England.
