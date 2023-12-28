Holland (knees) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Holland has missed Miami's past four games due to sprained MCLs in both of his knees, but he's been a limited participant in each of the team's past nine practices. That suggests the safety has a chance of returning Sunday in Baltimore, though the Dolphins may want him to be able to log a full practice session first. If Holland sits out again Sunday, Brandon Jones would likely continue to see a near every-down role in Miami's secondary.