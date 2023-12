Holland (knee-MCL) was limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reported Tuesday that Holland is dealing with MCL sprains in both of his knees, but he's hoping to return from a two-game absence for Week 15 against the Jets. Holland was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions last week, and his participation this week will provide clarity on his status for Sunday's AFC East clash.