Holland (knee) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.

The safety returned for the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Ravens after missing four straight games with the knee injury. Holland played on 96 percent of the snaps against Baltimore and made three tackles. The third-year pro has 73 tackles, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 11 games this season.