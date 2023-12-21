Holland (knee) was a limited participant at the Dolphins' practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Holland was forced to miss a third straight game in Week 15 due to the MCL injury he's been dealing with, but his ability to open the week as an active participant bodes well for his chances to play Sunday versus Dallas. The safety will look to increase his workload at practice before the end of the week to thwart off an injury designation in Week 16.