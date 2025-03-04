Miami isn't expected to place a franchise tag on Holland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Holland continued to play a key role for the Dolphins last season, starting in all 15 games in which he played. However, the free safety finished with a career-low 62 tackles and didn't record an interception for the first time since coming into the league in 2021. If Miami indeed declines to put a franchise tag on him, Holland will become a free agent.
