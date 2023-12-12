Holland (knee) won't play in Monday's contest against Tennessee, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland hurt his knee in Week 12 against the Jets and will now miss his second straight game. The safety did log a pair of limited sessions during practice this week, so there's a decent chance he'll be able to return next Sunday in a rematch with the Jets. Brandon Jones took over as a starter last week and will presumably continue to do so for however long Holland remains out of action.