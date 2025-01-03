Holland (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland appears to have picked up a wrist injury in the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Browns, despite playing 68 defensive snaps and recording two total tackles. The Oregon product practiced in a limited capacity this week and has a chance to suit up for a must-win Week 18 game against the Jets. If Holland cannot play through his wrist injury Sunday, Elijah Campbell or Patrick McMorris will likely serve as Miami's top free safety.