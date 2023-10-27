Holland (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Holland likely suffered his concussion during Miami's Week 7 loss to the Eagles, but he was able log limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday. If the 23-year-old is unable to suit up this Sunday, Elijah Campbell is expected to start at free safety.
