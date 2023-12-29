Holland (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Holland was a limited participant at practice throughout the week, so his availability for Sunday seems close to a coin-flip proposition. If he is sidelined for the fifth straight game in Week 17, Brandon Jones will probably make another start.
