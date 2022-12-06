Holland recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.
Holland continues to regularly handle 100 percent of defensive snaps for Miami, with Sunday's loss to San Francisco representing his third highest tackle total of the season. He's in line to far surpass his rookie-year tackle numbers (64), having already tallied 69 tackles (48 solo) through 12 appearances this season.
