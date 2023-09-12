Holland recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.
Holland opened the season with an exclamation point, compiling a team-high 14 stops. The safety is coming off of a sophomore campaign where he notched 95 tackles and he appears to be picking up from where he left off.
