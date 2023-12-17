Holland (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Holland will miss his third straight contest while dealing with two sprained MCLs in his knee. He logged a trio of limited practice sessions during Week 15 prep, but that wasn't enough for him to suit up against New York on Sunday. It appears that Holland is getting close to a return, however, and he'll look to get back on the field next Sunday versus Dallas.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Chance to play versus New York•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Limited listing to start week•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Hopeful for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Officially inactive•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Chance to suit up Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Logs limited session•