The Dolphins downgraded Holland (illness) from questionable to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Holland returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he had been deactivated for five days, but the Dolphins evidently still had some concern about his status heading into Sunday, given that he was listed as questionable with a "non-injury-related illness." After re-evaluating Holland early Sunday, he'll ultimately end up missing the first game of his career. Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe are expected to serve as the Dolphins' starting safeties with the rookie out of the lineup.