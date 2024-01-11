Holland (knee) was listed as a non-participant on the Dolphins' practice estimate for the second day in a row Wednesday.

The starting safety played through the knee injury in the Dolphins' last two regular season games, but he only managed 35 percent of the defensive snaps in the team's Week 18 loss to the Bills. Before returning for Miami's Week 17 matchup with Baltimore, Holland missed the previous four games. Elijah Campbell is next in line on the depth chart.