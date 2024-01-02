Holland recorded four total tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

The third-year safety returned to the field for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 12, but he was virtually unable to help the Dolphins' defense in the blowout loss. Holland posted four-or-less tackles for just the third time this year, but he's still tied for second on Miami's defense with 74 total tackles in only 11 games. The Dolphins' defense is in for another big challenge in Week 18, as they'll host the Bills in hopes of winning their first AFC East title since 2008.