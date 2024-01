Holland (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Holland has been dealing with the injury for multiple weeks, missing four games before returning for their last two due to it. His status for the wild-card matchup likely won't be known until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 8:00 PM ET kickoff. If he's unable to play, Elijah Campbell will be the next man up at free safety on the team's depth chart.