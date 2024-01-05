Holland (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Holland will suit up for Miami in the de facto AFC East Championship. He tied his season-low tackle total in Week 17 at Baltimore, so he'll hope to get back to something resembling his usual self Sunday.
