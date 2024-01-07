Holland (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Holland was given the questionable tag Saturday after initially being cleared the day before. He finished the week as a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in the Dolphins' regular-season finale. He has 73 tackles (52 solo), four passes defended, one interception, three fumbles and one fumble recovery over 11 games this season.
