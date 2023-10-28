Holland (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Holland sustained the injury at some point during the Dolphins' 31-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 7. He missed Wednesday's practice but was able to get in limited participation for both Thursday and Friday. With Holland set to miss his first game of the season, Wolfe notes that Brandon Jones is set to take over as the starter for Sunday's game.