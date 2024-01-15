Holland (knee) does not expect to undergo surgery to address the injury that kept him from suiting up for Saturday's wild-card loss to the Chiefs, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Holland appeared in 12 regular-season games for Miami, compiling 74 tackles (52 solo), four pass breakups, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His lone INT came in the form of a pick-six versus the Jets back in Week 12. Now heading into the final season of his rookie contract with the Dolphins, it's encouraging that Holland won't have to face the hurdle of recovering from offseason surgery.