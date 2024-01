Holland (knee) is inactive for Saturday's playoff contest against the Chiefs.

Holland sat out Week 13 through Week 16 due to injuries to both his knees, but he was able to return for Miami's final two regular-season contests. However, he is clearly still far from being 100 percent, as he logged a trio of DNPs during practice this week and won't be able to participate in the opening round of the playoffs. With Holland out Saturday, Elijah Campbell will likely start at free safety.