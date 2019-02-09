Denney re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal Friday, Omar Kelley and Keven Lerner of the South Florida Sun Sentinel report.

The Dolphins long snapper for the past 14 seasons, Denney is expected to command a contract near $1 million, although the exact terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Denney is one of the oldest active player (40) in the NFL and has appeared in 224 consecutive games with the Dolphins - easily a team record, and the current longest active streak in the NFL.