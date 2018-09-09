Dolphins' John Denney: Suffers shoulder injury
Denney is questionable to return Sunday against the Titans due to a shoulder injury.
If Denney is unable to return Sunday it should have minimal impact on Miami's skill positions, but could cause difficulties for the team's kicker and punter. Expect more information on Denney's injury after the game if he is unable to return to the field.
