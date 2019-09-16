Jenkins made a sack in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Miami is Jenkins' fifth team in his seven-year career. He's making a positive impact in limited time, as he played just 46 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 2. The Dolphins are expected to be on defense a lot this season, however, so Jenkins may still finish with a decent stat line.

