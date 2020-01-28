Play

Jenkins notched 34 tackles (20 solo), one sack and one defended pass across 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Jenkins managed to play a full 16-game slate for the first time since 2013. The 30-year-old defensive end is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and his 2019 campaign may serve to help buoy his value.

