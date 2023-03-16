site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' John Lovett: Re-signs with Miami
RotoWire Staff
Lovett (undisclosed) re-signed with the Dolphins on Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lovett missed the entire 2022 season with an undisclosed injury, but the Dolphins are opting to bring back the fullback. His only eight NFL appearances came with the Packers back in 2020.
