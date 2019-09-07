Bademosi (hip) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against Baltimore.

Bademosi was a limited participant in each practice this week. The 29-year-old has spent just under a week with his new team after being traded from Houston on Saturday in a blockbuster exchange. If Bademosi can't suit up Sunday, Ken Webster seems likeliest to replace him as Xavien Howard's backup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories