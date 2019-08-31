Bademosi was traded to the Dolphins on Saturday along with Julien Davenport, two first-round picks and a second-round pick in exchange for Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bademosi was a piece of a trade centered around offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and should be able to contribute immediately in Miami's secondary.

