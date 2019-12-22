Wiltz (shoulder) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiltz recorded three tackles (two solo) before leaving the contest, upping his total to 58 stops and six pass breakups this year. He consistently lines up as a starter on the Dolphins' defense, so Tae Hayes and Linden Stephens should see upticks in usage during Wiltz's absence.