Wiltz (groin) left Sunday's game versus the Cowboys and didn't return, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiltz has a decent role on the Dolphins' defense, making six tackles (four solo) over three games. Expect the team to keep a close eye on Wiltz during this week's practices leading up to next Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

