Wiltz (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wiltz didn't practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Johnson Bademosi, Ken Webster and Chris Lammons are candidates to receive increased snaps as long as Wiltz is unable to go.

