Wiltz tallied 10 tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.

When a cornerback is second on the team in tackles, it likely means he struggled in coverage during the outing. Wiltz has allowed a 101.9 passer rating when targeted this year, including a modest 7.3 yards per target.

