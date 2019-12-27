Play

Wiltz (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wiltz went down with the shoulder injury Week 16 and will be unable to play in the season finale. The 25-year-old finishes the 2019 campaign with 58 tackles (39 solo) and one interception in 14 games.

