Wiltz logged a season high nine tackles (six solo) to go along with one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Wiltz had a career day as the Dolphins' starting cornerback notched his first NFL interception and nearly doubled his previous season high in tackles with nine. He's now amassed four total passes defensed over the past two weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories