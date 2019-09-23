Dolphins' Jomal Wiltz: Unlikely to play Week 4
Wiltz (groin) is not expected to suit up versus the Chargers on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wiltz suffered a groin injury Week 3 versus the Cowboys and appears on track to miss regular-season action as he recovers. With Minkah Fitzpatrick having been traded to the Steelers last week, Wiltz filled in as Miami's primary slot corner versus Dallas. If he's unable to go Week 4, expect Johnson Bademosi, Ken Webster and Chris Lammons to receive increased snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...