Wiltz (groin) is not expected to suit up versus the Chargers on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiltz suffered a groin injury Week 3 versus the Cowboys and appears on track to miss regular-season action as he recovers. With Minkah Fitzpatrick having been traded to the Steelers last week, Wiltz filled in as Miami's primary slot corner versus Dallas. If he's unable to go Week 4, expect Johnson Bademosi, Ken Webster and Chris Lammons to receive increased snaps.