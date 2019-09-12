The Dolphins placed Ledbetter (ankle) on injured reserve Friday.

The nature and severity of Ledbetter's ankle injury remain undisclosed, and his placement on injured reserve guarantees he won't return for at least eight weeks. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia made his NFL debut during Miami's season-opening loss to the Ravens, in which he posted four tackles and 0.5 sacks.

