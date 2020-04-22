Play

Ledbetter (ankle) cleared waivers Wednesday and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, per the NFL's official transaction log.

It's unclear if Ledbetter is still battling the ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve after the season opener, but he's now on the reserve list after being waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

