Dolphins' Jonathan Ledbetter: Records half sack Sunday
Ledbetter posted four tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.
The undrafted rookie out of Georgia had a respectable role in the defense, working on 51 of 77 defensive snaps (66 percent). It was an ugly overall performance for the Dolphins' defense, but Ledbetter showed potential with his half sack. It will be another tough contest in Week 2 against the Patriots.
