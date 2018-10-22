Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Absent from injury report
Woodard (concussion) is not listed on Miami's injury report Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Woodard was sidelined during Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Lions due to a concussion, but seems to have fully recovered. The rotational defensive end appears on track to suit up for Thursday's game against the Texans.
