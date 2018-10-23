Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Expected to play Thursday
Woodard has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Thursday against the Texans, Omar Kelly of The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Woodard originally suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Bears and was unable to suit up in Week 7. The Central Arkansas product was absent from the injury report Monday, and as evidenced by this news, has fully recovered. Expect Woodard to resume his role as a rotational defensive end for the Dolphins on Thursday.
