An undisclosed injury caused Woodard to miss Saturday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

There is not much clarity regarding Woodard's injury other than he did not suit up for practice. The Dolphins could just be exercising caution in order to avoid causing a more serious issue. The 25-year-old did not see much action as a rookie, but currently projects as Miami's starting left defensive end.

