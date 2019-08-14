Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Reverts to IR
Woodard (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers Tuesday, per the official league transactions report.
Woodard will remain on IR for the 2019 season barring an injury settlement. The 25-year-old defensive end will now focus his efforts on returning to full health.
