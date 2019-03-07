Woodard was tendered a contract by the Dolphins on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Woodard was promoted from the Dolphins' practice squad in late September and played in six games during 2018, recording 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sack. The 25-year-old was a seventh-round pick in 2016 but didn't see regular season action until last season.

