Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Sticking in Miami
Woodard was tendered a contract by the Dolphins on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Woodard was promoted from the Dolphins' practice squad in late September and played in six games during 2018, recording 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sack. The 25-year-old was a seventh-round pick in 2016 but didn't see regular season action until last season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Absent from injury report•
-
Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: Suffers possible concussion•
-
Dolphins' Jonathan Woodard: To be promoted to active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.