Woodard is expected to be promoted to the Dolphins' active roster this week, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins worked out veterans Kony Ealy and Robert Ayers on Tuesday but will stay in-house when it comes to addresses their defensive line depth. William Hayes (knee) suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Raiders, leaving a spot open for Woodard on the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories