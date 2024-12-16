Smith brought in nine of 11 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Smith was the Dolphins' leader in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards. The veteran tight end has at least nine catches in three of his last four games, and his seven-yard touchdown grab with 4:30 remaining was Smith's fifth score in the last five contests as well. The FIU product heads into a Week 16 home matchup against the 49ers with a career-best 70 receptions and 740 receiving yards over 14 games, while his six touchdowns are the second most of his career.