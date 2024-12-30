Smith had three receptions on four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-3 win over Cleveland.

Smith continued his second-half surge with another strong fantasy effort Sunday. The veteran tight end inched closer to his career-high of eight touchdown receptions (2020) whilst padding an already impressive 79-828-7 receiving line in his first season with Miami. Smith remains a high-end play heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Jets next Sunday.