Smith brought in three of four targets for 45 yards in the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Smith had one of the Dolphins' two catches of 30-plus yards on the night and tied Jaylen Waddle for the team lead in receptions. The veteran tight end also checked in second in both receiving yards and targets, and Smith now has between 45 and 96 receiving yards in four of his last five games. He's also now logged 16 targets from Tua Tagovailoa over the quarterback's first three games back from his IR stint due to a concussion, keeping Smith in the fantasy conversation at the fickle tight end position heading into a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Raiders.