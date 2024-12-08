Smith caught three of four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets.

Smith stepped up in overtime after being blanked in regulation. He caught consecutive screen passes for gains of 20 and 14 yards, then scored the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard catch five plays later. This was Smith's lowest yardage total since Week 8, but the surging tight end has 345 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his last four games. He'll look to stay hot in Week 15 against the Texans.